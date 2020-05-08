Germany’s “Zero Hour” – Then and Now

Being of Heritage German descent myself I have huge concerns that Germany has learned nothing from two world wars. The despicable selfish behaviour of Germany in its role as "leader" (sic) of the EU, where without a doubt it puts its own interests first and foremost on a daily basis. Whether it is beggaring other European States in support of the Euro, and Germany's financial advantage in so doing, to dominating the narrative on Europe and where Europe is going, to denying the British a decent settlement on leaving the EU, trying to force the UK to accept the kinds of exit terms worth of a vanquished nation.



The spite, rhetoric, jealousy and sheer narrow mindedness of the Merkel Government, sitting on their hands while Europe burns only waking to protect any vital German interest says everything about the selfish self absorbed people Germany has become.



For sure Democracy is on the retreat, with Germany micromanaging all the nations with the Euro what else could EU members expect.



Yet again the British, 75 years after liberating Europe we find ourselves looking upon a self serving autocracy, with Germany as the Puppeteer and France the paper tiger nipping at the heels of those nations who believe the EU is a dangerous menace to freedom, democracy and the sovereign rights of the European nations.



Germany, yet again has failed to take responsibility for its past and its European role, which is a huge missed opportunity. We can only hope it does not become too emboldened with its own sense of self importance and seeks (yet again) to push the boundaries of civilised behaviour.