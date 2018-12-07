Gandhi and the End of Empire

Tharoor, as a politician, is obliged to toe the Party line. Thus, he is obliged to assert two utterly absurd propositions

1) that Gandhi's non-violence hastened the departure of the British. The truth is, it delayed it by destroying the alliance that Jinnah had forged between the Hindus and Muslims. This is the reason Ceylon gets universal suffrage 20 years before India. Had Gandhi not called off the Non-Cooperation movement, India would have got effective dominion status in 1924.

Why was Gandhi able to single-handedly split the Indian Freedom struggle? The answer is simple. 'Ahimsa' or non-violence is a wholly Hindu/Jain/Buddhist concept. Thus sacrificing political freedom to preserve the purity of one's 'satyagraha'- which had to express itself as non-violence- was something purely Hindu. There was warrant for 'jihad' in Islam as well as for making rational agreements in the manner of a constitutional lawyer. There was no warrant for practicing ahimsa, which according to Indic belief results in re-birth as a higher life form.

No doubt, some Christians- Quakers and the like- believed Christ's message to be similar to Gandhi's. However, they had been conscientious objectors during the Great War. Gandhi, by contrast, acted as a recruiting sergeant.

Gandhi could be a thorn in the side of British viceroys- but only if they chose to talk to him. If they took a hard line, he'd go meekly to prison and then get out after a couple of years on a plea of ill health. Very soon, the Brits found that they could split the Hindu vote along caste lines so as to outfox Gandhi. Even in his own native state he was not able to prevail over a profligate Prince because his cunning Minister worked the caste angle. Later, Liaquat Ali Khan was able to reach out to the Leftists to make common cause against Gandhi's Hindu 'bania' financiers. That's what made Partition inevitable.

Dr. Ambedkar thought Gandhi's assassination quite providential. Almost everybody agreed with him. Gandhi's own pet projects- 'khaddar' (the spinning wheel) and 'Basic Education'- turned out to be worthless money-pits. Still, Gandhi became more important to India's new leaders during the Fifties because Gandhian 'self-reliance' actually meant 'begging bowl diplomacy'. India received a huge amount of aid which, predictably enough, further impoverished the country. Thus the life-chances of a boy coming of age in the Sixties were actually worse than it had been in the Thirties. Indira Gandhi lurched to the Left to shake off the old Congress stalwarts but this worsened matters. Thankfully, her sons were corrupt, not principled, and so money could begin to talk and things move forward a little. By then, of course, 'non violence' was as much a joke as 'non-alignment'. Indira quietly signed a Defense pact with the Soviets and started developing an Atom bomb.



2) Tharoor's second absurd assertion is that the British 'looted' (a word of Indian origin) its colonies. It did the opposite. It's navy suppressed piracy and its army suppressed warlords and turbulent tribes. If its Civil Servants were handsomely paid, it was because having Judges and administrators who can't be bribed is a service worth paying for. British box-wallahs did get some 'crony contracts' but they were not financed by Govt. owned Banks in the manner that has been happening under 'Congress Raj'.



The British Empire was the product of British Naval Supremacy which in turn only arose because Britain realized that its security depended on being able to out-gun any Continental armada. The Brits may have got their start as pirates but turned into the policeman of the seas. As their commerce thrived, so did their industry. The 'invisibles' earned from India declined in importance. By 1919, their Empire in India was just about breaking even. Had Gandhi not stuck his oar in, India would have got a better deal than Egypt or Iraq- i.e. more real autonomy and a fast track to control of its own foreign policy. However, India's refusal to develop naval capacity would have meant permanent client status. Still, at least Partition could have been avoided. On the other hand, there would have been worse famines. It is a singular fact that the two big famines in Bengal occurred because of a transition to democracy. The Brits discovered how to prevent excess mortality under food availability deficit but were too stupid to understand that elected Indian politicians would prefer to starve their own people rather than let go of an opportunity to enrich themselves.



In the final analysis, it was this sort of British stupidity which was responsible for calamities like Mahatma Gandhi and the Partition killings and even the Great Bengal Famine.