Europe’s Existential AI Challenge

If the European Union and its member states want to thrive and safeguard their sovereignty in the twenty-first century, they must get their commercial house in order. In the age of AI, a competitive startup ecosystem is a critical component of economic prosperity and military security.

PARIS/SAN FRANCISCO – Former Italian Prime Minister and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s recent report on the European Union’s competitiveness was a sorely needed wake-up call about the need for deep reforms to revive productivity growth, drive the energy transition, and support the bloc’s defense. The report, coming as the EU prepares to usher in a new commission, could not be more timely.

