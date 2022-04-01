The Coming Decade of Peacelessness

Mr. Gabriel has written an excellent analysis of the compounded effects of Mr. Putin's attempt to to return Russia to its former status of a political and economic global power fully equal to the EU, US and China.

EU leaders have, unfortunately, over the last three decades allowed itself to become almost completely dependent on Russia's extensive supplies of natural gas, and have thus provided Mr. Putin with the financial means to return to its former aggressive military behavior. Many EU leaders and voters probably hoped that a greater level of affluence in Russia would lead to a more Western social fabric, and thus, via a co-dependent economic relationship secure a stable Eastern front for the EU. However, just as the 'trickle-down' economic theories have not worked in the US, they have only produced more 'oligarchs' everywhere.



Still, as the article points out, the Western democracies have responded with a remarkable tenacity that may finally convince the EU that it needs to finance its own defense, rather than continue to rely on the US and the Nato system. The EU, according to Mr. Gabriel: "Lastly, some words about Europe: 80 years after the horrors of World War II, history has returned to the continent with a vengeance. Despite the initial shock of Russia’s invasion, Europe has shown itself to be determined and capable in the face of war. It now seems clear that the EU will emerge far stronger from this crisis. For all the tensions within the Union, the war in Ukraine and Putin’s broader challenge to the rules-based order have brought Europeans closer together. Even relations with Britain are improving again. As with the fight against the pandemic, the EU will move to adopt a second, jointly funded initiative to help weaker member-state economies weather the storm. EU governments are also coming together on the critical issue of a common defense policy. Even the sudden and heavy inflow of refugees seems unlikely to divide Europeans in the way that it did in 2015. All of this shows that democracies are anything but helpless in the face of autocratic challengers. If they trust in their own strength and embrace their diversity, they will be well positioned not only to survive the coming decade of peacelessness, but to emerge stronger. Western democracies have succeeded in such struggles before. They can, and they must, do it again."