Europe and the New Non-Alignment

RE: Why....Ukraine?

RE: "Part of the reason..."



Good question why Ukraine? And unfortunately the answer to "why" lies somewhere between the reasoning of pitting brother against brother, and the facts that are too easily accessible publicly by too many people to continue fooling too many people.



So, that presents a big problem with worsening solutions for everyone caught in the quagmire, which includes everyone globally to one degree or another.



Sure, I can write there but for the Grace of God am I glad that I am thousands of miles away, but I am caught in the scenario. Although I am not experiencing immediate panic and loss of life, I am caught in the proverbial lie that forces others to kill others.



There really is no rational reason for what is occurring in Ukraine. Sure, the narratives can paint all kinds and sorts of word pictures for inquiring minds who really don't want to know any of what is being sold to them, as another money making scheme based on killing scenarios. The real problem is this one happens to slaughter real folks, like brother VS brother.



Which side of the street do you walk on when you try to walk home? Or are you so socially distanced you really don't have to worry about such minor details and getting slaughtered when you shouldn't have to expect such an immediate event on a daily basis, as the new normal?



If you are not any sort of European, no problem, no worries. Go about business as usual.