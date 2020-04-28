Economics, Disrupted

In a "starting" to make sense of what needs to be made sensible, lets start with Krugman. I just opened an email I get from the NYT, that has a Krugman article. Here is a key sentence that needs a new addition and level of conceptual expression for economics:



"At a fundamental level, the government is helping one group of Americans by borrowing from another group of Americans." Of course, he is addressing specifics about the latest US Cares package(HA, HA).



The problem with Krugman's statement is that at a fundamental level, the administrative efforts of the present elected administration, including Congress, is NOT helping one group of Americans by borrowing from another group of Americans. What is essentially occurring in extremely real time, is that the administrative efforts are borrowing from any remaining asset valuations from over 75% of US citizens and giving funding to international MNE, and International Fund groups that have absolutely no vested interest in any of the real assets of those citizens. These international business entities also have absolutely no interest in any survival factors of any of the US entities that have been leveraged to become only debt containers, on software application platforms with a functional life expectancy of three years or less.



These monies, borrowed, actually stolen from that overwhelming majority of US citizens, and their progeny, are actually and have actually for quite a long time been doing the same process of redistributing funds to strategized families at a global level for their investment gains(real functions' goals), and increasing the valuation and development of their assets outside of the US at a tremendous real loss and total risk of the, and to the real economy of that 75% or so US citizens, that really has NOT had, and still today, and more so, has no real correlation with any of the GDP indicators that are irrelevant in really examining, analyzing, and reporting any facts about the real economies of the real citizens attempting to survive in the US, while this process of redistribution continues. Analysis should really be based on USD price parities, and deflation of USD etc. etc.



The 75% or so of real citizens in the US are and have been absolutely powerless in any of the real distribution of funds based on their labor due to the fact of the monopolization and sales of local businesses that were rather multi-faceted, localized, and regionalized entrepreneurial systems into what is today effectively about 10 significant multi-distribution regional systems that are really more representative of real Communism-in-action-systems-of-population-control/distribution/access points in the real economies.



However, these models of Communist distribution channels are unfortunately NOT owned by any of the individual states in the US, but are owned by a few extremely wealthy plutocrats, and MNE's which are also exemplary models of functional communistic distribution, and production networks. Not that state-owned systems would be any better. However, if these systems, which are really only THEFT MODELS for redistribution of real products and real commodities were actually re-organized as P2P systems, after being reorganized, and controls taken over by the individual 50 states of the US, there may then be some real opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurial activities to be organized for the impoverished US citizens. (It is also extremely interesting how the process of corruption based on power positions have exempted any effective controls at the Federal administrative levels. FTC and other administrative "watch-dogs" have absolutely no power at all by design due to corruption by all elected officials that are using the FEDERAL system as a "private-opportunity-system" based on their "private opportunity positions for personal theft while in positions of power". In other words, if you weren't a millionaire, you are within 2 years, or less. Any longer, and you will be a billionaire, based on membership in the Members only private club. This theft model has been courtesy of all elected officials since about the 1960's.)



In a way, the reorganization plans would need to be the exact opposite of what occurred under Den Xiaoping's leadership in China. Now, IF some political leadership, and the new "gods" of Silicon Valley etal. do not start acknowledging that they have made enough money for themselves, and their immediate families lifestyles that are beyond all levels of exorbitant and extravagant tolerance limits; THEN I am quite sure that the all agents that bow to Sharia law, or China, or Russia will be the new over-lords that will be setting the new routines for lobotomized, and sanitized enslaved global populations, that will be scheduled for certain assigned work cycles in the lands, that they do NOT, and will never have the opportunities to even delude their selves, and any subsequent progeny that they could ever own, especially in the boundaries of the present lands of the US. Significant land ownership of US lands, premium properties are already owned by many individuals that have absolutely no need to obey any if not all laws of the US, either Federal or any state.

The dangling uh carrot does get rotten after awhile, especially from a lot of polluted air waves.



The present software application platform monopolization opportunities based on first-comers- rights only have superseded any and all national citizenship identity factors. All public corporate entities and retirement funds of workers are "DEBT CONTAINERS ONLY", with the continuing increasing NON-TAX REVENUES, there is NO cake, and there isn't even any icing on the cake for any body left or right crawling anywhere through, on, under or over the piles of _ _ _ _. (Feel absolutely and totally free to use whatever four letter word in whatever language is appropriate to fill in the letters for those four blanks.)



Any and all puns in the above context was not deliberate.