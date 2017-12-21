

Add to Bookmarks english English Chinese

Chinese German

German Italian

Italian Russian

Russian Spanish Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

Will Monetary Policy Trigger Another Financial Crisis?

Dec 21, 2017 Sustained unconventional monetary policies in the years after the 2008 global financial crisis created the conditions for the second-longest bull market in history. But they also may have sown the seeds of the next financial crisis, which might take root as central banks continue to normalize their policies and shrink their balance sheets.