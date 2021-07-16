The Rise of the Distributariat

Nothing to see here. Since the demise of the union and labour parties employees have always gotten the short end of the stick. Employers have monitored employees since the first clock-in system and long before that. Employers have always automated what they can. Employers have always outsourced and offshored what they can. Tax authorities have a 1000 ways to tax people if the political will for it is there - do not worry about them. What is really changing is the nature of work - it is becoming more and more dependent on software - how the software is used is a decision for individuals - just as the slave driver of yore could choose to work with the slaves or just whip them to death - so too must employers must make real decisions on their workplace philosophy today. Those who choose a hardline approach will retain the worst employees while the best leave.