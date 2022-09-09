Climate Injustice and the Curse of Illusory Growth

Respected Director HIPPOLYTE FOFACK, African Export Import Bank,



Great article that explains the core challenge to humanity. Sir, If I may, I can start from saying 'Only Technology can save humanity for the inclusiveness of every one's progress and it is the humanity that would provide the right context to the technology'. In Africa, due to Ukraine Russian conflict, the danger of famine is looming. Would a science fiction writer ask great African nations to only eat a multivitamin pill that has all the nutritious value, or would he write a story of a progressive future where humanity must lead the universe and that would either motivate Putin to stop his war in Ukraine or it motivates the Russian people to oust him or world helps Ukraine for its freedom and the first Free Trade Agreement Ukraine's brave President mr. Zelensky signs is with those countries in Africa that are facing food insecurity. Yes, let the world technology transform into a green technology and let the progress knocks at the door of every citizen of the world with social, economic, political and scientific empowerment.