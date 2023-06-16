The Debt Question Today

I agree that a lot of existing lending should be replaced by non-reimbursable financial assistance.



Our experience with financial support to low-income families seems relevant.



For a couple generations (roughly, 1950 to 1990), development-assistance organizations struggled to help really poor people in low-income countries with low-interest loans. That didn't work for borrowing families and was only lethal to the lending institutions.



After roughly 1990, that was replaced by "cash transfers" (conditional or not), while new-generation microfinance took off separately as a segment of the financial sector on the basis of full cost recovery. While neither is a panacea, no one wants to go back to the previous situation.



We need to re-learn this same lesson at the economy-wide level.