Constitutional Hacks

The constitutions underpinning modern nation-states have proven to be necessary for the proper functioning of liberal democracy. But if a codified structure for the exercise of power were enough, liberal democracy would not be in crisis today.
LONDON – It is the crucible of war, Linda Colley argues, that forges constitutions. This claim raises an important question: What will today’s belligerent, combative politics in many countries mean for the future of liberal democracy, whose principles and values are arguably under siege like never before.
In The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen, Colley describes how the modern nation-state – and modern constitutionalism – emerged from the smoke of the cannon fire that engulfed the world in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. Even Great Britain, long fabled as the country without a codified constitution, was not immune to the “warlike pressure” of this period. It was ravaged by civil war in the mid-1600s, leading to the adoption of the Instrument of Government and the installation of Oliver Cromwell as Lord Protector in 1653. That, along with its successor, the Humble Petition and Advice, undergirded Britain’s government throughout Cromwell’s Lord Protectorship, until Charles II’s restoration to the throne brought an end to Britain’s experiment with republicanism – and with formal constitutions.
In her illuminating and wide-ranging book, Colley weaves a historical web that draws in countries from almost every continent. She reminds us that the act of drafting constitutions was hardly the exclusive preserve of Western industrializing nation-states. Moving adroitly from the familiar cases of the American and French post-revolutionary constitutions, she examines more unfamiliar cases such as the constitutions of Papua New Guinea and the Pitcairn Islands, and how they even pioneered rights we are only now coming to recognize. In 1838, the Pitcairn Islands constitution recognized the right to a safe environment – a principle that the United Nations did not officially adopt until this October.
We hope you're enjoying Project Syndicate.
To continue reading and receive unfettered access to all content, subscribe now.
For more than 25 years, Project Syndicate has been guided by a simple credo: All people deserve access to a broad range of views by the world's foremost leaders and thinkers on the issues, events, and forces shaping their lives. At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, that mission is more important than ever – and we remain committed to fulfilling it.
But there is no doubt that we, like so many other media organizations nowadays, are under growing strain. If you are in a position to support us, please subscribe now.
As a subscriber, you will enjoy unlimited access to our On Point suite of long reads, book reviews, and insider interviews; Big Picture topical collections; Say More contributor interviews; Opinion Has It podcast features; The Year Ahead magazine, the full PS archive, and much more. You will also directly support our mission of delivering the highest-quality commentary on the world's most pressing issues to as wide an audience as possible.
By helping us to build a truly open world of ideas, every PS subscriber makes a real difference. Thank you.
History has shown that it is much easier to stay ahead of inflation than it is to play catch-up. By ignoring this basic truth, US policymakers are both missing a big opportunity and inviting economic disaster.
questions whether the Federal Reserve could carry out a successful monetary stabilization if needed.
Linda Colley, The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen: Warfare, Constitutions, and the Making of the Modern World, Liveright, 2021.
Jan-Werner Mueller, Democracy Rules, Allen Lane, London, 2021; Farrar, Straus and Giroux, New York, 2021.
LONDON – It is the crucible of war, Linda Colley argues, that forges constitutions. This claim raises an important question: What will today’s belligerent, combative politics in many countries mean for the future of liberal democracy, whose principles and values are arguably under siege like never before.
In The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen, Colley describes how the modern nation-state – and modern constitutionalism – emerged from the smoke of the cannon fire that engulfed the world in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. Even Great Britain, long fabled as the country without a codified constitution, was not immune to the “warlike pressure” of this period. It was ravaged by civil war in the mid-1600s, leading to the adoption of the Instrument of Government and the installation of Oliver Cromwell as Lord Protector in 1653. That, along with its successor, the Humble Petition and Advice, undergirded Britain’s government throughout Cromwell’s Lord Protectorship, until Charles II’s restoration to the throne brought an end to Britain’s experiment with republicanism – and with formal constitutions.
In her illuminating and wide-ranging book, Colley weaves a historical web that draws in countries from almost every continent. She reminds us that the act of drafting constitutions was hardly the exclusive preserve of Western industrializing nation-states. Moving adroitly from the familiar cases of the American and French post-revolutionary constitutions, she examines more unfamiliar cases such as the constitutions of Papua New Guinea and the Pitcairn Islands, and how they even pioneered rights we are only now coming to recognize. In 1838, the Pitcairn Islands constitution recognized the right to a safe environment – a principle that the United Nations did not officially adopt until this October.
We hope you're enjoying Project Syndicate.
To continue reading and receive unfettered access to all content, subscribe now.
Subscribeor
Unlock additional commentaries for FREE by registering.
Register
Already have an account? Log in