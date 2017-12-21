

Add to Bookmarks english English Arabic

Arabic Chinese

Chinese Italian

Italian Russian

Russian Spanish Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

Revolutionary Centrism

Dec 21, 2017 The danger of Western politics is that, without a broad and stable center ground, where political actors eschew divisive rhetoric and seek compromise, ideological extremists meet in uncompromising confrontation. So how, in an age of unprecedented political polarization, can the center be restored?