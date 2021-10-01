Behind the Modern Malaise

It's much easier to write about problems rather than actually doing anything at all to solve the problems. Why? Most people in power do not want to get their hands dirty.

Most people in power just want to play "boss" and tell everyone else what to do, in one way or another, in one form or another.



Here is a slight change of subject but to clarify the essential point when it comes to real economies and recognizing that solutions are available within the immediate communities. I happened to take a drive down the river on the edge of Ohio, the river that is bordered by Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. Anyway, there is a small town in Ohio that has a COAL powered generation plant. And, believe it or not, it was actually running and there wasn't even a whole lot of stinking smoke coming out of the stacks. Even the town didn't stink. The roads were pretty crummy. However, the air was really decent. At first, I thought it was a Nuclear powered generation plant. Now, to be honest, I did not personally enter to inspect/verify what type of plant the plant was, I just read the signs on the fence. However, someone may just want to probe that little example further. Just because coal is used, does not mean the burning of the coal can not be remediated to eliminate and perhaps eliminate pollutants. If that plant is a coal fueled electrical generation plant then I say that there is some hope for correctly using a lot of old systems rather than presuming old ways are just totally bad ways. Now, the communities on both sides of the river leave a lot to be desired, however there are a lot of good folks living there just like everywhere else. Some people can show other people how to effectively use what is already right where a lot of people already live. A lot of people can really do a lot all by their selves. You do not have to presume that a starting point is only from ground zero.



And, here's another aside. Just because Bill Gates hottest interest is nuclear power, does not mean that everyone needs to follow in line. What's the hottest interest is not necessarily in the best interest of a lot of other folks anywhere. But again, working with what's already there can be a good move for a certain period of time. But again, how many nuclear powered submarines really need to be ready target zones that will effectively irradiate the oceans?



The moral of this story is be careful of mushrooms.