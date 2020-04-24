How the Other Half Automates

As the COVID-19 pandemic escalates, and its effects reverberate around the world, Project Syndicate is delivering the expert scientific, economic, and political insights that people need. For more than 25 years, we have been guided by a simple credo: All people deserve access to a broad range of views by the world's foremost leaders and thinkers on the issues, events, and forces shaping their lives. In this crisis, that mission is more important than ever – and we remain committed to fulfilling it.
CAMBRIDGE – Although experts disagree about whether artificial intelligence will reach human-like levels anytime soon, few doubt that the field will make major advances in the coming years. In the West, how AI will affect workers is already fueling growing concern, with some warning that millions of jobs will be automated. Yet even if such predictions turn out to be alarmist (or industry hype), increased awareness of AI and its implications suggests that advanced economies will be better prepared for whatever is coming.
But what about the billions of workers in the developing world? Even though the threats and opportunities associated with AI are equally significant in these economies, much less has been written about them.
Just a few companies in advanced economies are shaping the current direction of AI development, with the American tech giants, together with Alibaba and Baidu in China, accounting for the bulk of investment in research and development. Owing to these firms’ business models, much of the research into AI is geared toward automating tasks and services based on pattern and image recognition, prediction, and natural language processing. Where these companies lead, others will follow.
