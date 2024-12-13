OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
Angela Merkel’s World of Yesterday
Although just three years have passed since Merkel left office, the world has changed so dramatically that her chancellorship already feels like it belongs to a different era. Her new memoir finds her at peace with the decisions she made, including those that have been judged most harshly.
BERLIN – Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s highly anticipated memoir, Freedom, was published last month to much fanfare. Co-authored with Beate Baumann, her longtime chief of staff and confidant, the book offers an in-depth look at Merkel’s extraordinary life and career, and has been translated into more than 30 languages. It was launched with sold-out events in Berlin, London, and Washington, the latter hosted by former US President Barack Obama.