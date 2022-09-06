Dear Professor Isabella, from the interview it seems that Europe is already preparing itself for the worst-case scenario whereby modalities for rationing of basic services are to be device through Labor Unions and sorts. And when the demand is fixed, Europe can introduce price controls over basic enmities like gas. In all this then it seems that President Biden's inflation reduction act or Chip fund is more of a rhetoric and a wish list of a distant future depending upon how Ukraine conflict unfolds because the experts think that Ukraine is only the first in the line in the expansionist plan of greater Russia for Putin. Then things are not going well with China. As you mention the challenges are war, climate change and economic recession and this is just too much to tackle based on own perspective and its propagation. If Europe and US can follow Chinese example in price cap that defies market freedom and market price philosophy which is at the core of capitalism, then West must reach out to both Putin and President Xi to at least discount the possibility of global conflict and war. However, it seems that all the efforts by Germany and France to appease Putin have gone to waste whereas it is UK and US that come out as a sincere and long-lasting partner to promote liberal, democratic values in the world. Should for the sake of humanity we must also compromise on democracy and liberal values to allow better economics and empowered people of the belligerent actor countries to bring change in leadership or change in the mind of the leadership. Should social media be not part of serious academic debate where it works less of an activist towards fake news but more of a partner in values of independent and right based movements in less than democratic regions of the world.