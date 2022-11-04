The Age of Megathreats

Yes, you are absolutely correct. And, there is a mega-threat occurring in the US just as I am writing these words onto this platform. So, yes, I am begging, literally, that some one start using some common sense in the US. At this moment, the mega threat is what is occurring with the actions of one man, Elon Musk, and his actions publicly that are true examples of why the WARN ACT was passed as a law in the US., I am most definitely refraining from my opinion at all, as there are no words appropriate to communicate any reasonableness as a response.



The audacity of advertising, yes, essentially advertising, what that one man has the audacity to use as a gaming of the entire US LABOR LAW legal system is beyond any debate or discussion of irony in real time.



Here is the link that needs to passed around ASAP:



https://webapps.dol.gov/elaws/elg/layoffs.htm