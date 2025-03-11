The World According to the Oligarchs
Over the past 40 years, technology has been used to reorganize work worldwide, creating large gains for the already wealthy and highly educated, but making life harder for everyone else. With the dominant tech industry players increasingly in control of government, the trend is set to accelerate.
WASHINGTON, DC – The United States has long had a powerful private sector. And rich individuals have long used their wealth to seek political influence and leverage it to promote their views and support policies that further enhance their wealth. Yet in recent decades, American oligarchs have become much more dangerous to economic health and democracy globally. Why?