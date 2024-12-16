Will Stability Rise from the Middle East Rubble?

Though it may seem counterintuitive, there is a decent chance that the Middle East could become more stable in the coming year. Much will depend on whether the incoming US administration can take advantage of Iran’s weakness to broker the kinds of deals that President-elect Donald Trump prides himself on.
WASHINGTON, DC – Given the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, and the direct military exchanges between Israel and Iran, it seems hard to imagine any promising prospect for the Middle East in the coming year. To many observers, Donald Trump’s return to the White House only adds to the uncertainty. But while one usually should expect the worst in the Middle East, I see possibilities for some new, positive alignments to emerge.
