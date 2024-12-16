China’s Economy Has Not Peaked
Rather than use “normal” policy tools, such as interest rates and fiscal spending, to address low consumption or deflationary pressures, Chinese policymakers should be pursuing fundamental reforms that address the issues underlying these problems. The key is to allow for a more market-driven allocation of land, money, and labor.
ROME – What happens to the world economy and global geopolitics in 2025 will depend significantly on China, the world’s largest exporter and second-largest consumer market. But prevailing assessments of China’s economic health are deeply flawed.