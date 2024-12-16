Will the Second Trump Boom Go Bust?

While US President-elect Donald Trump inherits a strong economy from Joe Biden, he faces a more challenging global economy than he did in his first term. With the new administration likely to be staffed by many inexperienced members, early gains could quickly give way to the first non-pandemic recession of the Trump era.
LISBON – What could Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election mean for the American and global economies? In a December 2016 commentary titled “The Trump Boom?”, I argued that despite concerns about Trump’s personality and economic policies, it was entirely plausible that the United States could experience robust GDP growth during his presidency – albeit with a risk of higher inflation.
