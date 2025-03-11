Paydays and Maydays in the Global South

The world of work in developing countries is undergoing profound structural shifts, owing to technological transformations, evolving demographics, geopolitical tensions, and climate pressures. Yet for all the uncertainty this implies, some of the biggest trends are already foreseeable.
WASHINGTON, DC – In the 2014 sci-fi thriller Ex Machina, a sophisticated humanoid robot manages to outsmart its creators, setting the stage for an ominous ending that leaves viewers on edge. Similarly, in the 2021 novel Klara and the Sun, Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro transports us to a dystopian future where “artificial friends” – robot companions – offer opportunities for socializing to children who are stuck at home learning by themselves. Both works capture the excitement and fear surrounding artificial intelligence and its implications for humanity.
