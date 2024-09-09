The Future of Conservatism

Following a string of right-wing electoral victories in major European countries earlier this year, Donald Trump clinched the Republican Party’s nomination for the presidency with no contest. Has political conservatism changed for good, or is all this “just a phase”?
PS Quarterly regularly features predictions by experts on a topic of global concern, and this fall, all eyes are on the US presidential election. To many observers, Donald Trump’s strong chance of returning to the White House suggests that right-of-center politics has undergone a fundamental change over the past decade. Not only has Trump remade the Republican Party, they argue, but he has inspired a right-wing movement of populist politicians and parties in Europe, Latin America, and elsewhere.
