The Future of Remittances

The money that migrants send home plays an indispensable role in their countries' economic development. Even as anti-immigrant sentiment takes hold of many destination countries' politics, digital technologies and other factors will sustain the global flow of remittances.
GÖTTINGEN – Millions of people across the Global South leave home in search of more opportunity in richer countries. In the process, they participate in, and add to, a complex network of globe-spanning economic linkages that operates through migrants’ remittances to the countries they left behind. Yet hardly a day goes by without Western media highlighting the problem of undocumented immigration. With migrants being portrayed as people who take jobs from locals and cause social unrest, public opinion toward newcomers has soured in destination countries.
