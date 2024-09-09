The Mother of All Security Crises

US defense officials recognized early on that climate change would bring more humanitarian disasters and greater security risks, and this is exactly what has happened. The longer the issue goes unaddressed, the worse our future worst-case scenarios will become.
WASHINGTON, DC – From 2007 to 2020, I participated in the Climate and Security Working Group (CSWG), which met regularly at George Washington University. Our purpose was to hear from US officials – from NASA and the Surgeon General’s office to the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security and individual military services – about how their organizations planned to confront the climate crisis, both in terms of adaptation and, if they could discuss it, amelioration.
