An Economic Requiem for the Biden Administration
Had Joe Biden withdrawn from the US presidential race earlier, there might have been a good chance that his successor would maintain many of his economic-policy initiatives. Now we will see how many of those policies – if any at all – survive another four years of Donald Trump.
BERKELEY – The New York Times famously prepares obituaries for notable individuals well in advance of their death. Now that President Joe Biden’s administration is about to expire, an elegy is in order for its economic achievements, failures, and missed opportunities.