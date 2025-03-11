AI in the Office
While earlier studies of AI suggested that it could close occupational skill gaps and serve an equalizing function, more recent evidence indicates that top performers will gain new superpowers that allow them to achieve much greater earnings growth than others. Firms and workers will need to prepare accordingly.
LONDON – Recent advances in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) are rapidly reshaping knowledge-based work. Many organizations already use AI to eke out marginal gains in marginal parts of the business (such as customer service). But the leading firms are applying AI in high-value, strategic areas that sit at the core of their business.