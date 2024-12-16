AI Has Not Yet Destroyed Democracy

Given that generative AI models capable of rendering life-like “deepfakes” are now accessible to everyone, it is understandable that many would worry about the implications for elections and democratic discourse. But during the “super election year” of 2024, the worst predictions were not borne out.
LONDON – With almost half the world’s population going to the polls, 2024 was dubbed a super election year, leading many experts to warn of a coming flood of political disinformation. After all, generative artificial intelligence has made it possible for anyone, anywhere, to produce lifelike “deepfake” images and video. Never have anti-democratic bad actors had such powerful tools for undermining free and fair elections.
LONDON – With almost half the world’s population going to the polls, 2024 was dubbed a super election year, leading many experts to warn of a coming flood of political disinformation. After all, generative artificial intelligence has made it possible for anyone, anywhere, to produce lifelike “deepfake” images and video. Never have anti-democratic bad actors had such powerful tools for undermining free and fair elections.