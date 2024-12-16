The World Needs a Pro-Human AI Agenda
Judging by the current paradigm in the technology industry, we cannot rule out the worst of all possible worlds: none of the transformative potential of AI, but all of the labor displacement, misinformation, and manipulation. But it’s not too late to change course.
BOSTON – These are uncertain and confusing times. Not only are we contending with pandemics, climate change, societal aging in major economies, and rising geopolitical tensions, but artificial intelligence is poised to change the world as we know it. What remains to be seen is how quickly things will change and for whose benefit.