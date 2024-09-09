The Climate Stakes of the US Election
Just as Donald Trump’s overall economic strategy is based on nostalgia for a bygone era, his fossil-fuel-centered energy policies would represent a quixotic attempt to reverse history. He would ultimately fail, but not before doing a great deal of damage to US competitiveness and security.
NEW YORK – The outcome of the US presidential election in November will have an enormous impact on both the country and the world, and not least on efforts to combat climate change. While Donald Trump lacks a coherent platform, he clearly stands far apart from Vice President Kamala Harris on the issue.