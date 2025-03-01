America Is Gone – Europe Must Replace It

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance’s verbal assault on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office was shocking but not surprising. As the Trump administration rapidly destroys America's credibility and international standing, Europe must mobilize its ample resources to replace America as a global leader.
WARSAW – Donald Trump and J.D. Vance’s verbal assault on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office will mark February 28, 2025, as an infamous moment in American and world history. The United States is rapidly destroying its good name and alienating everyone except the world’s most brutal dictators. The damage to America’s credibility and reputation will take decades to repair – and may be irreparable.
