How YouTube Brought Politics Back to Russia

After decades of having no alternative to state-controlled TV, Russians have increasingly begun to tune in to a new, fact-based reality online. Thanks to YouTube, serious, fair-minded journalists can now reach massive audiences and generate advertising revenue, and there is little the Kremlin can do about it.

MOSCOW – Television has occupied a prominent place in Russian households for generations. Relaxing while watching the news after a long day of work is a time-honored routine for many Russians. You might scream back at the people on the screen, but you remain glued to it nonetheless. In the Soviet era, the broadcasters would shamelessly lie across all six channels; today, they lie even more aggressively, and across even more channels.

In fact, twenty-first-century Russia has just one independent liberal TV channel: my employer, Dozhd TV, which has been excluded from main cable packages under pressure from the authorities. As a result, many Russians cannot access us, and tend to resort to whatever is available, knowing full well that they can’t believe a word they hear from the “experts” and officials who appear there. They do so out of force of habit, inertia, and laziness – and may continue to do so for a long time.

But even under conditions of widespread censorship and ceaseless propaganda, there are promising developments underway in Russian journalism, thanks to the Internet. The country has increasingly come to be divided between two parallel realities: the familiar post-Soviet one, and a new one delivered by YouTube, where one can watch live broadcasts of rallies and protests, deep investigations into official corruption, and interviews with people who have been blacklisted from state television channels.

With serious journalism not only surviving but thriving online, Russian authorities are gradually realizing that they must reckon with the real-world consequences of this new virtual world. Consider the case of Sergei Furgal, who unexpectedly won the 2018 gubernatorial election in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk even though he had no connection to the ruling party, United Russia. In the ensuing two years, the Kremlin sought to neutralize this political upstart by charging him for several murders committed in 2004-05.

Much to the authorities’ surprise, Furgal’s arrest triggered mass demonstrations in Khabarovsk and many other cities. While the protests received only limited coverage on state TV channels, news about them spread like wildfire across social networks and YouTube, where live broadcasts are targeted to a hipper, younger audience. But unlike in the Soviet era, when the hacks on the screen could not hear you, those reporting from rallies read the comments and are responsive to viewer demand. Though the protesters in Khabarovsk were far from other population centers, they knew they were being watched – and supported – by millions of people across Russia.

Back before YouTube transformed Russian politics, many journalists here had started to lose all hope of working in the profession. They understood that the choice was either to produce state propaganda or hazard the risks of pursuing genuine, public-interest journalism. If you chose the latter, the authorities would do whatever they could to ruin you financially.

But with YouTube, one can make real money doing genuine journalism. Aleksei Pivovarov, a former star of state television, left that world in the mid-2010s and launched Editorial on YouTube in 2018. The channel now features serious coverage of critical national topics, following all the principles of old-fashioned journalism, with high-quality images, on-the-ground reporting, and interviews with parties on all sides of a given issue. With such content absent from Russian television for so long, these online channels have quickly attracted millions of viewers, which translates into millions of rubles from advertising.

Moreover, the popularity of independent media on YouTube explodes the myth that Russians do not care about politics. YouTube figures have quickly adapted in order to reach wider audiences. For example, Yuri Dud, a former sports journalist, has cultivated a large, intellectually curious, passionate following. Initially featuring interviews with rappers and talk-show hosts, he has branched out into coverage of politicians and other figures.

Dud has had major successes with what once might have seemed like money-losing stories. For example, his videos on HIV in Russia, repression under Stalin, and the 2004 Beslan school terrorist attack have garnered tens of millions of views. Equally important, Dud’s audience is dominated not by the urban liberal intelligentsia but by schoolchildren and students. Dud knows how to engage young people online, and he has been telling Russia’s supposedly apolitical under-30s what is really happening in their country.

Finally, among the greatest success stories associated with the new media is Russia’s main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, whom Russian state TV did not even mention by name until very recently. In August, Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok and then airlifted to Berlin for treatment, whereupon Russian state media finally started acknowledging his existence, referring to him as the “Berlin patient,” “hooligan on the Internet,” and just a “blogger.” Navalny, of course, has long been banned from state TV; but that is no longer a problem. He recently granted Dud an interview from Berlin, and that video received more than 15 million views within days of being released.

There is no longer any doubt that YouTube has become Russia’s main platform for political journalism. And unlike on state TV, its leading voices cannot get away with shoddy work or mistakes, lest they lose viewers (and thus their chance at fame and fortune).

The big question, of course, is how long these online channels can stay open. As matters stand, post-Soviet factotums still underestimate the power of YouTube or are aware of it and know that an outright ban would bring people into the streets on a scale beyond anything seen in Russia’s modern history.

Russia is not North Korea. It is home to a generation of brave, free people who increasingly do not bother with state TV. And a growing number of older Russians have begun to follow this generation’s lead. It doesn’t hurt that most TVs now can be connected to the Internet, where a new, fact-based reality awaits viewers.