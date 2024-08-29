A New Political “Youthquake”

A new generation is asserting itself across Asia and Africa, where young people are spontaneously forming protest movements and forging rare coalitions. Though every country is different, these movements share a desire to sweep away the political structures underpinning the unjust world they will inherit.
WASHINGTON, DC – Six months ago, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s grip on power in Bangladesh appeared unbreakable. The ruling Awami League had just won a fourth successive term in an uncontested election, allowing it to remain in full control of the country’s institutions. With journalists, human-rights defenders, opposition members, and other critics facing politically motivated prosecution, prison, exile, and forced disappearance, the country’s continued descent into authoritarianism seemed certain.
