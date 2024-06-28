Why Young Europeans Are Embracing the Far Right

Amid rising rents and dwindling economic prospects, young Europeans are increasingly turning to far-right parties, using social media as an outlet for their anger. The proof can be seen in the results of the European Parliament elections in June, which should serve as a wake-up call for politicians worldwide.
OXFORD – Progressives have long counted on young people to champion their causes. Just five years ago, young Europeans voted for parties advocating climate action, social justice, and democratic reform. But this may no longer be a viable political strategy. June’s European Parliament elections showed that many young voters have shifted to the far right, enabling Euroskeptic, anti-immigrant, and anti-establishment parties to make significant gains.
