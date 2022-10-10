How Xi Jinping Can Strengthen the Chinese Economy

(i) Facing the Thucydides Trap, or the long productivity-enhancing Marathon Racing Game, between herself and China in the coming decades, instead of (or in addition to) doing whatever it takes to prevent China from catching up with her, the US herself should rather start running much more quickly than before, and doing so requires the country's ruling government to engage much more in well-done Keynesian capital development.

(ii) It seems that, today, the US "entrepreneurial state," facing China's latest relative global lead in 5G communication and artificial general intelligence, among others, seems to have lost her own long-held full confidence of being able to propagate and hence lead the next round of industrial and technological global revolution under the sun, and such a new 21st century revolution is obviously a healthy positive-sum game for the world as a whole.

Hence, the current relatively short-sighted ruling politicians in the country have chosen instead to instigate more and more local agency wars in other continents, and strive to gain as much as possible from such malicious and dirty zero-sum global geopolitical wargames.

If this is not far from the truth then it's really too bad for the coming world as a whole.

---

But the current ruling US elites should remain as self-confident as in the good old days, and choose instead to fully utilize the government-assisted well-done Keynesian capital development mentioned upstairs to keep benefiting the current and future human generations in the coming decades.

Only by doing so --- turning once again the US federal and local governments combined into an innovative "entrepreneurial state" ------ will the US parents be able to tell their children and grand-children proudly and honestly in the future that their own country has remained the most important and unique power-generation plant of our world's non-stop civilization progress.

---