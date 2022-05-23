Will the Ukraine War Revive the WTO?

Well, today our world may find it hard to go back to the good old days of full globalization, with free and open trade.

For one thing, it's no longer in the overall interest of the US to maintain the current global free trade solar system centered on herself, the Sun, which keeps attracting all the other trading-nation planet stars.

---

Old globalization requires the US to keep accumulating current account deficits, year-in and year-out, together with massive US overseas direct investments (ODIs).

The repatriation of the Eurodollars back into the US requires the US federal government to accumulate ever more and more debts, the accommodation of which requires the US Treasury to net-issue ever more and more new US treasuries.

US's quickly rising consumer debts (since she's the world's uniquely consistent and biggest consumer of last resort) and federal government debts hurt the global credibility of the US dollar, which is a new version of the old Triffin Paradox.

---

Luke Gromen proposes the idea that today's US should get rid of her treasury bond's status as the primary global reserve asset in the future, since if she doesn't do so,

(i) as in the last 40 years, US's pace of manufacturing offshoring and increasing de-industrialization (in particular, the continued weakening of her own domestic defense supply chain, say even her military boots have to be imported from China, not to mention the face masks), a result of economic globalization, will continue, unabated,

(ii) a continued weakening of the US middle and working classes will not stop, empowering the present trend of unstable political populism.

(iii) there will be increased bifurcation of wealth in the country,

(iv) there will be increased political instability in the US, hurting the country's overall national security.

---

It's always a matter of cost-benefit analysis.

If the overall costs rise quickly to exceed the overall benefits, the game will not be played any more.

The current unique global free trade solar system, with the US as the Sun attracting and holding together all the other trading planet countries, will gradually disintegrate into 2 or a few smaller and relatively independent solar sub-systems, due to the countries' overriding considerations of geopolitics and potential regional wars.

---