How Not to React to Donald Trump
Populists succeed by appealing to voters’ deep-seated sensibilities, by connecting to people’s identities (and perceived threats to those identities), and by understanding better than liberals the tribal nature of contemporary politics. This all calls for serious thinking by progressives, not knee-jerk calls to abandon neoliberalism.
LONDON – Faced with Donald Trump’s frightening victory, many progressives have reacted in one of two ways. It is hard to decide which one is worse.