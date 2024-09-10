Tracking Air Quality the Right Way

It is difficult to get a clear picture of global air-pollution levels because much of the ground-level data is outdated and there is no authoritative source for satellite-derived data. The international community can and must build a system that regularly tracks collective progress on reducing fine particulate matter.
CHENNAI/MUNICH – Every year, the World Health Organization summarizes global progress on malaria control. It details the number of cases in affected countries, shows year-on-year changes, outlines goals, and assesses the current funding landscape. The United Nations puts out a similar annual report for HIV/AIDS. This regular tracking of serious public-health concerns is essential for addressing them effectively, because it can help channel resources to where they are most needed and identify interventions that are working.
