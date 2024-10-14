Investing in the WHO Will Yield Outsize Returns
Amid climate disruptions, pandemics, and population aging, the World Health Organization’s $7.1 billion fundraising campaign could save 40 million lives over the next four years. Some of the world’s poorest countries have already made significant financial commitments, and now their wealthier counterparts must step up.
EDINBURGH – In August, 14 of Africa’s poorest countries, alongside international organizations and private companies, pledged over $45 million to the World Health Organization’s new Investment Round, which aims to raise $7.1 billion in voluntary contributions to close its current funding gap for the next four years, improve primary care, and build a more robust, better-trained health workforce.