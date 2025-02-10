A Reformed WHO Should Make Its Case to America
Despite beginning the process of withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization, President Donald Trump has suggested that he could be convinced to reverse course. To that end, the WHO must demonstrate progress on ensuring fair burden-sharing, strengthening country offices, and avoiding mission creep.
EDINBURGH – After announcing his intention to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization, President Donald Trump has indicated that he might be willing to reconsider. At issue is one of Trump’s favorite themes: reciprocity and fair burden-sharing. He believes that China contributes too little and exerts too much influence over the WHO.