Jak zařídit, aby se ženská práce „počítala“

vivek iyer AUG 9, 2017

Apple is known to be a very profitable company. If they don't have child care facilities it is because it isn't profitable to do so. The author should choose a profitable company which does have child care to make her point.

The author says ' A recent study in Turkey showed that one dollar of public money invested in the care sector could create 2.5 times as many jobs as a dollar invested in the construction industry. ' This is very stupid. Construction creates houses and factories. The fewer people are employed in construction the higher the productivity of the industry- the more building you get for the same investment.



Suppose we pay for care work at an equitable rate. Men who are currently doing dangerous or unpleasant work in the construction or mining sector can give up those jobs and become baby sitters or care workers. Either wages for difficult or dangerous jobs go up or else you get an inflationary situation. Look at Macedonia. Is it a shining success story? No. It is a horrible mess. Why mention it?



As populations grow and age the care sector will collapse because the tax base will collapse. A situation where the young spend their working lives looking after the aged is not sustainable.



In 2015 the UN adopted a set of unworkable and stupid SDGs. The credibility of the institution immediately collapsed. Articles like this are part of the problem. They are lazy and carelessly written and have the opposite of their intended effect. Read more