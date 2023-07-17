NATO’s Ukraine Tightrope

I think Mr Basu is projecting a little bit the known end to of the Cold War (the fall of the Soviet Union) upon the present predicament.



It is true, that most people are instinctively discounting the possibility of a nuclear war, as we avoided one (sometimes by the proverbial skin of our teeth) during the Cold War. The strategic complexity of the present situation can be reduced to saying that we might run out of luck this time around.



Having said the above, what choice do we have?



If we allow a nuclear power to invade her neighbors at will, particularly a nuclear power on the European continent, we are likely to have the nuclear war anyway. This is the lesson of WW1 and WW2. Those of us who are old enough to remember the Cold War, do remember how scary it actually was. We thought, more than once, that the nuclear confrontation was just around the corner. And it might have been. The only rational solution however, then and now, was credible deterrence, even if we were scared of tomorrow.



The only thing that NATO leaders should do differently, is to level with their populations. Political leaders of NATO countries are still trying to calm their populations by telling them that Russian attack on NATO is essentially impossible. Privately, many of the same leaders must be thinking otherwise, which is why Finland and Sweden decided to join NATO. As wasteful and immoral as the arms race tends to be, sometimes it is necessary. Sometimes is now. Credible conventional and nuclear deterrence is the only way to stop Russian expansionism and revanchism.



As during the Cold War, military deterrence has to be coupled with counteroffensive against Russian propaganda. Radio Free Europe needs to get a new lease on life and strong support. Countering Russian propaganda at home and countering home grown Fascist movement is also necessary today, just like it was necessary to counter home grown Communist movements during the Cold War.



We are standing on the precipice, not least because of our weaknesses at home. Generational amnesia has produced fascist and authoritarian resurgence in the West which makes us weaker. There are o guarantees of outcome, which does not mean we should give up.



While this war is going on, we need a plan for restoration of Democracy and the rule of law everywhere. Looking at Russia today, or Turkey for that matter, we need to develop new determination to stop dictatorships. Maybe we can stop dictators by creating a Democratic camp which, aside from the rule of law, limits tenure of politicians by design. If joining this club becomes attractive enough, even Russia might change eventually.