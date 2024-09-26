Will the EU Heed Draghi’s Call for Integration?
In a much-anticipated report, Mario Draghi has called for the European Union to build something like a war economy and run it hot, using common firepower. But while there is a growing sense of urgency in Europe that could lead to a consensus on the need for deeper EU integration, it could also push the bloc in the opposite direction.
LONDON – Mario Draghi, former President of the European Central Bank and former Italian Prime Minister, has delivered his much-anticipated report on European competitiveness to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The report does not hold back: it issues a stark warning about the European Union’s current trajectory and proposes new ways to think about key issues and policies.