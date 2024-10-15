Europe’s Wake-Up Call
Given the interlocking challenges identified by the Draghi Report on Europe's future, identifying mutually advantageous policy trades among member states is a promising approach to achieving deeper integration. This is because national governments are more likely to agree to deeper integration when it strengthens them domestically.
BERKELEY – Mario Draghi’s report on the state of the European economy is meant as a wake-up call. But will Draghi’s alarm be heard, or will European policymakers hit the snooze button?