欧洲脱欧，伦敦能幸免吗？

伦敦—英国脱欧把一只饿猫放进了伦敦金融城的金融肥鸡中间。没人知道英国注册的企业能在多大程度上进入欧盟单一市场，而首相梅决定在6月8日举行大选进一步搅乱了局面，至少是在短期。但一个老生常谈的假设是情况不再会与以前一样，而要脱离欧盟，英国必须付出代价。

因此，英国注册的金融服务企业，特别是那些为了确保打入一地就能进入欧盟市场全局而选择伦敦作为欧洲总部的金融服务企业，正在重新评估它们的选择。事实上，监管者也在迫使它们这样做，要求它们拿出如何在发生“硬”脱欧时保证客户服务的方案。（梅的政府更喜欢说是“清洁”脱欧，这无非是文字游戏。）

其他欧洲中心看到了一个讲一些业务争取到欧洲大陆（或爱尔兰）的机会。其他国家政府早就看不惯伦敦对金融业的主宰。交易欧元计价工具的主要中心位于欧元区之外，承认这一点令它们感到羞耻。

就在几个月前，欧洲央行还在试图坚持欧元工具清算应该在其管辖区内进行，但被欧洲法院的裁决驳回。这有些讽刺：英国退出欧洲法院管辖范围现在正是梅的主要目标之一。

因此，一批又一批部长、市长和金融中心游说集团进驻伦敦顶级饭店，也让高端餐厅忙得不可开交。卢森堡、法兰克福、都柏林和其他城市都在制作华丽的展示，彰显各自胜过伦敦的竞争优势：房价低、公司税率低（这一点用爱尔兰口音比较可信）、米其林星级餐厅、保时捷专卖店，等等——无不是打造耀眼的金融中心的基本服务。

其中一些展示只能引起一两声干笑。法国总统奥朗德依靠将高端金融列为敌人而当选。但巴黎大区的社会党主席最近承诺要为所有购买伦敦到巴黎的欧洲之星单程票的对冲基金经理提供“红白蓝三色地毯”——这是一个反讽，英国前首相卡梅伦曾经承诺要为逃离畸高的税率、罢工和严格的劳工法的法国银行家提供红色地毯。

一夜之间，所有人都爱上了这些在2008年几乎毁掉了世界金融系统的宇宙大王。真是因果循环。

所有这些宣传活动重新引出了一个问题：一个成功的金融中心必须具备哪些特征。这个问题被提出过很多次，管理咨询公司也从它们所给出的显而易见的答案中赚了个盆满钵满。金融危机前麦肯锡公司为纽约市前市长迈克尔·布隆伯格（Michael Bloomberg）所做的一项研究建议复制。伦敦的监管体系，而此后不久，这一监管体系就破产了。香港官员对他们自身的监管进行了评估，以找到提高香港对国际企业的吸引力的方法，结果发现企业真正需要的是清洁的空气和更多的国际学校。两者在香港金管局辖区内都不具备（而空气污染问题甚至连香港政府也无法解决）。

许多关于企业为何选择某地的调查问卷的答案也是莫衷一是。有的说是因为别的企业也在这里，所以更容易和主要对手方开展业务。但也有一些永恒的主题。

外国企业希望觉得自己受到的待遇与国内竞争者没有区别。因此由政治驱动的监管是一条歧路。它们也希望有独立的司法系统保护财产权利。它们还希望能获得高技能人才。

在这些方面，伦敦和纽约仍然出众。上个月由Z/Yen发布的最新全球金融中心指数表明，伦敦仍然拔得头筹，略微领先于纽约。

但伦敦和纽约的得分在去年���出现了大幅下降，它们与排名第三的新加坡的差距在去年高达30多分，今年则只有20分。事实上，几乎所有亚洲中心得分都有所提高，其中北京进步最大，从第26名跃升至第16名。

具体到欧洲而言，除了伦敦，唯一一个跻身全球前20名的金融中心是卢森堡，名列第18，比去年低了六位。法兰克福名列第23，今年下降了四位，而巴黎在最近的几次调查中都只名列第29。因此，伦敦在欧洲有着巨大优势。

英国脱欧足以从根本上改变这一局面吗？仍然很难说。对企业的关键因素而言，伦敦不论国籍的监管制度不太可能发生改变，其司法体系亦然。因此，这些优势应该能够继续保持。

关键波动因素可能是高技能人才。伦敦注册的金融企业习惯于能够在整个欧盟招揽人才；事实上，英国当局对于非欧盟人才的管理也非常灵活。大部分志向远大的欧洲金融职业人士都说得一口好英文，因此企业有很大的后备人才库可供选择。

这一人才库是否能够在英国脱欧的背景下幸存，这将是伦敦金融城在接下来的谈判中所面临的最大的政治问题。下一任英国首相——很有可能仍然是梅——需要拿出一个很好的答案，否则伦敦将无法保持金融中心的领先地位。