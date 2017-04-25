欧洲脱欧，伦敦能幸免吗？

jagjeet sinha APR 26, 2017

UNDERWRITING YOUR DEMISE

Am surprised that the "Survival of London" is at stake - after Europe's survival has been underwritten post 1945 by The Anglosphere.

One way traffic is not the best template - the purpose of collective congruence is never the well being of France and Germany alone.

If this was the point of the European Union - 60 years now - were the Leaderships sleeping at the switches ?

Now as The Union decides the "Survival of London" itself - the "Survival of Europe" post 1945 is indefensible.

All the efforts since 1945 by The Victors goes down the drain - Who won the war ? Why underwrite your own demise ??

Downright ridiculous facing the guillotine - after having underwritten the "Survival and reemergence" of the vanquished !!

Sir Winston Churchill, Sir Francis Drake and The Duke of Wellington - must be turning in their graves.

Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan - must be turning in their graves.

Perhaps the ultimate irony now - Underwriting the "Survival of Soviet Union" for Russia to wield the next guillotine.

Something fundamentally flawed somewhere ....

Read more