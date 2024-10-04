America’s Protectionist Policies Are Backfiring

Though intended to pressure perceived adversaries like China, unilateral US tariffs and economic sanctions have only raised prices for American consumers without achieving broader strategic goals. The US and its allies would be wise to abandon unilateralism and pursue coordinated multilateral measures.
WASHINGTON, DC – The United States has adopted increasingly protectionist policies over the past few years, raising tariffs, revising or withdrawing from free-trade agreements, and restricting trade with countries considered strategic threats. While these measures aim to exert pressure on perceived adversaries like China, there is growing evidence that economic sanctions are at best ineffective and, at worst, counterproductive.
