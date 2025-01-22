Russia’s Nostalgia Machine

The idealized version of Soviet history that Russians have been embracing is both dangerous for the people and alluring to a strongman like President Vladimir Putin. After all, if the people are gripped by desire for an imaginary past, they cannot fight for a better future.
NEW YORK – Walk around any Russian city, from Moscow and Saint Petersburg to Yekaterinburg and Kazan, and you will come across people wearing dark blue or red sweatshirts emblazoned with that unmistakable Soviet emblem – hammer, sickle, and star. You will also see plenty of traditional fur hats – often topped with a red star – even though recent winters have been the warmest on record.
