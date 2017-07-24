奥巴马医保为什么能活下来

坎布里奇—自美国平价医疗法（ACA），即“奥巴马医保”于2010年实施以来，共和党一直承诺要“取消并取代”它。2016年的总统和议会选举让美国政府的三大机关全都落入共和党之手，实现这一承诺的良机按理说已经到来。但反奥巴马医保运动却遭受重创，因为一些共和党参议员拒绝投票支持取代它的法案。
共和党将它们的失败归咎于民主党拒绝配合。但民主党为什么要帮共和党取消他们在过去十年（乃至更长时间）里所获得的最大的立法成就？奥巴马医保的最大缺陷并不是有人所谓的政策设计漏洞所造成的意外后果（因此必须用别的政策取而代之）；相反，这些缺陷来自共和党的要求。
说到底，共和党拥有国会两院的多数地位，因此他们其实不需要民主党的支持就可以通过法案。类似地，总统特朗普登峰造极的缺少经验和无能也不是借口，因为他并不是取消和取代过程的必要条件。
真相是这完全应该归咎于国会共和党。自2010年以来，他们进行了50多次投票要取消ACA。这些投票有的只是象征性的（因为奥巴马拥有否决权）；但重要的事实仍然是，共和党一直在酝酿替代方案，等到共和党成为总统时就可以取ACA而代之。
事实上，他们不可能制定出有效的奥巴马医保替代方案，因为一些共和党人拒绝承认基本算术。根据国会预算办公室的测算——其具有相当好的历史记录——共和党提出的医保立法将导致2,000多万美国人失去医疗保险。但许多共和党人仍然坚持他们可以设法削减支出，取消规则和要求，包括奥巴马医保的基石——“个人强制保险”，而不会影响到当前的医保覆盖水平。
当然，也有承认事实的共和党人。但仍有一些支持取消和取代：比如，肯塔基州参议员兰德·保罗（Rand Paul）相对来说是一个一贯的自由派，认为政府的医保角色最小化的好处要大于美国中低收入工作阶级所增加的成本。也有人认为成本令人难以接受——事实上，这正是共和党提出的取代政策惨遭拒绝的原因——但又拿不出任何可信的替代方案。
从逻辑上讲，应该有第三类温和派共和党，他们承认基本算术，发现了它根本难以接受，并决心改革奥巴马医保或制定其他能够给更多美国人带来更好的医疗保险的现实的计划。不幸的是，属于这个类别的一个人也没有，兴许缅因州参议员苏珊·柯林斯（Susan Collins）是个例外。
但对于为何共和党人拿不出奥巴马医保的替代方案，还有一个更深层次的原因：ACA完全符合他们自己的想法。比如，他们现在所攻讦的个人强制保险，原本就是由保守派智库提出的，目的是要设计一个政府在其中的作用最小化的可行的全国医保体系。这也是米特·罗姆尼（Mitt Romney）2006年担任马萨诸塞州州长时签署的该州医保改革的核心内容。
个人强制保险是防止保险公司歧视疾患人士的必要条件——这一点即使是奥巴马医保的反对者也是同意的。私营保险公司为已经患病或患病风险很高的人提供保险在财务上是不可行的，如果不把那些仍然健康的人也纳入其中的话。
这并不意味着美国需要走极端，采取全面社会化的医保体系，即政府直接为全民提供医疗（尽管英国人全都拥有国民医疗服务）。而事实上，在美国也没有任何人要求这样做。
一些人——首屈一指的要数佛蒙特州参议员伯尼·桑德斯（Bernie Sanders）——提出了一个偿付者（single-payer）体系。在加拿大，这一政府保险和私人服务体系与美国的医疗体系相比，可谓事半功倍。然而，尽管会有很大一部分美国人支持单一偿付者体系，该体系将面临三大权势集团的抵制：保险业、对目前的雇主偿付体系很满意的消费者，以及大部分共和党。
但许多共和党人所吹捧的体系——一套完全基于“个人责任”的机制——根本不可行。在奥巴马医保前，美国实施的体系达不到这一标准，无保险覆盖者不但给自己造成了成本，也给其他美国人造成了成本。无保险覆盖者更有可能发生肥胖和毒瘾等情况，并且往往放任身体恶化而不去寻医问药。在奥巴马医保实施前，医院只需要将治疗他们的高昂成本转嫁给其他患者即可。
一套真正的个人责任体系要求医疗界不提供在道义上有义务提供的医疗服务。但迄今为止我还没有遇到过一位自由市场保守派，真正支持实施新的联邦法律，要求救护车在事故受害者拿不出医保证明的情况下，将他仍在路旁。
美国就医难问题的解决方案必然要兼顾社会化医疗和自由放任。但毫无疑问，这必须包括奥巴马医保“板凳”的三条腿：个人强制保险、覆盖疾患人士，以及为全体公民偿付的方法。尽管一些共和党人装作在寻找替代方案，但根本不存在既能限制政府的角色，又不会提高无保险覆盖者地位（ranks）——从而提高医保总成本——的办法。
