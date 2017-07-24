奥巴马医保为什么能活下来

Anthony DeAngelis JUL 24, 2017

Gotta love the dig at Trump. Can't write an article without snark.



However "incompetent" Trump might be, at least he didn't pass this horrible "healthcare" bill.



Repeal Obamacare because it is a failure that does more harm than good. It was passed without review, it has resulted in increased insurance costs, less options and higher taxes (that's what the penalty really is).



Repeal it, make Medicaid easier to get (helping the most vulnerable), increase HSA contribution limits and remove barriers within the industry (aka regulations). This will reduce the number of uninsured and provide more affordable options for those who lose insurance from this repeal.



On a side note, it is rather amusing to hear people cry about

20MM losing insurance" as if this has been something going on for decades. An entitlement given only 7-8 years ago is treated like a Constitutional Right.



Nothing will happen because Congress is useless and the voting public is addicted to something "free" as long as others pay for it. So we lumber on with this failure in place, on top of countless other government failures, which will only increase national debt until the point where massive tax increases will be the only solution.



