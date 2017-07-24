لما بقي برنامج أوباماكير على قيد الحياة؟

كامبريدج - منذ إصدار قانون الرعاية الصحية بأسعار معقولة في الولايات المتحدة (ACA) – أو ما يسمى "بأوباماكير" - في عام 2010، وعد الجمهوريون "بإلغائه واستبداله". وبعدما سلمت انتخابات الرئاسة والكونجرس في عام 2016 جميع فروع الحكومة الأمريكية الثلاثة إلى الحزب، فمن المؤكد أن هذا الوعد سيتحقق الآن. ومع ذلك، فقد تعرضت حملة مكافحة أوباماكير لتوها لضربة ساحقة، بسبب رفض بعض أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الجمهوريين التصويت لصالح تشريعات الاستبدال.
وبعد فشلهم، يلوم الجمهوريون الديمقراطيين لرفضهم التعاون على ذلك. لكن لماذا يجب أن يساعد الديمقراطيون على تفكيك أكبر إنجاز تشريعي لهم في العقد الماضي (إن لم يكن لمدة أطول)؟ إن العيوب الرئيسية في أوباماكير ليست، كما قيل، عواقب غير مقصودة لسياسة سيئة التصميم، وبالتالي يجب استبدالها؛ بل إنها تنبع من المطالب الجمهورية.
وعلى أية حال، فالجمهوريين لديهم أغلبية في كلا المجلسين، لذلك هم في الواقع بحاجة إلى دعم الديمقراطيين لتمرير التشريعات. وبالمثل، فإنه لا يمكن لوم غياب خبرة مسبوقة للرئيس دونالد ترامب وعدم كفاءته العامة، لأنه لا غنى عنه لإلغاء العملية واستبدالها.
والحقيقة هي أن اللوم يقع على عاتق الجمهوريين في الكونجرس. فمنذ عام 2010، صوتوا أكثر من 50 مرة لإلغاء قانون الرعاية الصحية. وقد تكون هذه الأصوات رمزية فقط، نظرا لحق الفيتو لدى أوباما؛ ومع ذلك، فإن الحقيقة المذهلة هي أن الجمهوريين لم يحاولوا قط إيجاد بديل في حال أصبح واحد منهم رئيسا يوما ما.
وفي الواقع، لم يتمكنوا من صياغة بديل عملي لأوباماكير، لأن بعضا منهم يرفضون قبول القوانين الأساسية للحساب. ووفقا للتقديرات التي أصدرها مكتب الميزانية في الكونغرس، الذي يحظى بسجل مسار اٍيجابي، فإن التشريع المقترح للرعاية الصحية للجمهوريين قد تسبب في فقدان أكثر من 20 مليون أمريكي للتغطية الصحية. لكن العديد من الجمهوريون ما زالوا يصرون على أنهم يستطيعون تقليص الإنفاق بشكل ما والقضاء على القواعد والمتطلبات، بما في ذلك "التفويض الفردي" (شرط أن يكون لجميع الأميركيين تأمين صحي) الذي يدعم أوباماكير دون التأثير على مستويات التغطية الحالية.
ومن المؤكد أن هناك جمهوريين يقرون بالوقائع. فالدعم يلغي ويستبدل على أي حال: السيناتور المتحرر راند بول من كنتاكي، على سبيل المثال، يعتقد أن فوائد تقليل دور الحكومة في الرعاية الصحية تفوق بطريقة أو بأخرى تكاليف الأمريكيين من ذوي الدخل المنخفض والمتوسط. ويدرك آخرون أن التكاليف غير مقبولة - وهذا هو السبب في رفض الاستبدال المقترح من الجمهوريين - ولكنهم لم يتمكنوا من تقديم أي بديل ذي مصداقية.
منطقيا، يجب أن تكون هناك مجموعة ثالثة من الجمهوريين المعتدلين الذين يعترفون بالحساب، ويجدونه غير مقبول، ويلتزمون سواء بإصلاح أوباماكير أو وضع بعض الخطط الواقعية الأخرى التي يمكن أن توفر تأمين صحي أفضل لعدد أكبر من الأمريكيين. ولسوء الحظ، لا يوجد أحد في هذه الفئة، ربما هناك السيناتور سوزان كولينز من ولاية ماين.
ولكن يوجد سبب آخر أهم يجعل الجمهوريين غير قادرين على إيجاد بديل لأوباماكير: إن قانون الرعاية بأسعار معقولة يرتكز بشكل كبير على أفكارهم الخاصة. وعلى سبيل المثال، فإن الولاية الفردية التي ينتقدون الآن قد وضعت أصلا من قبل مؤسسات الفكر المحافظة التي تسعى إلى وضع نظام عملي للتأمين الصحي الوطني مع أصغر دور ممكن للحكومة. وكان هذا هو محور إصلاح الرعاية الصحية في ماساتشوستس الذي وقعه ميت رومني في عام 2006، عندما كان حاكما للولاية.
إن الولاية الفردية ضرورية لمنع شركات التأمين من التمييز بين أولئك الذين لديهم شروط مسبوقة - وهو بند حتى معارضو أوباماكار يريدون الاحتفاظ به. من غير الممكن من الناحية المالية لشركات التأمين الخاصة تأمين الأشخاص الذين هم بالفعل مرضى أو معرضون لخطر كبير، إذا كان أولئك الذين لا يزالون في صحة جيدة لا يحتاجون الرعاية على الفور.
هذا لا يعني أن الولايات المتحدة تحتاج إلى نظام كامل للرعاية الصحية الاجتماعية ، حيث تقدم الحكومة مباشرة الرعاية الصحية للجميع (على الرغم من أن البريطانيين مرتبطين بالتأكيد بالخدمة الصحية الوطنية الخاصة بهم). وبالفعل، لا أحد في الولايات المتحدة يدعو إلى ذلك.
وقد اقترح بعض أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ - منهم فيرمونت بيرني ساندرز- نظام دفع واحد. وفي كندا، يوفر نظام تأمين حكومي وتوفير خدمات خاصة مماثل نتائج صحية قوية في جزء صغير من تكلفة النظام الأمريكي. ومع ذلك، في حين أن عدد كبير من الأميركيين قد يدعمون مثل هذا النظام، فإن برنامج دفع واحد يواجه مقاومة قوية من ثلاث مجموعات قوية: صناعة التأمين، والمستهلكين الذين هم سعداء بخططهم الحالية المدفوعة من طرف مشغليهم، والجمهوريون بشكل عام.
ولكن النظام الذي يصفه الكثير من الجمهوريين - وهو مخطط يستند بالكامل على "المسؤولية الشخصية" - غير ممكن. إن النظام الذي كانت عليه الولايات المتحدة قبل أوباماكير لم يستوف هذا المعيار، حيث لم يفرض غير المؤمن عليهم التكاليف فحسب، بل أيضا فُرض على الأمريكيين الآخرين. ومن غير المرجح أن يعاني أولئك الذين ليس لديهم تأمين من أعراض مثل السمنة والإدمان، والسماح بتدهور صحتهم قبل التماس العناية الطبية. قبل أوباماكير، كانت المستشفيات تمرر التكاليف الباهظة لمعالجة للمرضى الآخرين.
ويقتضي نظام المسؤولية الشخصية الحقيقية ألا توفر مهنة الطب الرعاية وهي مجبرة أخلاقيا على تقديمها. ولكنني لم أقابل بعد محافظا في السوق الحرة يحبذ حقا قانونا اتحاديا جديدا يلزم سيارات الإسعاف بترك ضحايا الحوادث على جانب الطريق ما لم يتمكنوا من إثبات التأمين لديهم.
ويكمن الحل لمشاكل الرعاية الصحية في أميركا في الطب الاجتماعي وعدم التدخل. لكن ليس هناك شك في أنه يجب أن يتضمن ركائز ثلاث مثل أوباماكير: الولاية الفردية، وحماية أولئك الذين يمرون بظروف صعبة، ووسيلة لدفع ثمن كل شيء. وعلى الرغم من أن بعض الجمهوريين يظنون خلاف ذلك، فأي حل يقلل من دور الحكومة إلا ويزيد من صفوف غير المؤمن عليهم - وبالتالي يرفع من إجمالي تكاليف الرعاية الصحية.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Because Republicans are liars and never had any alternative plan? Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Because public Health care makes all the sense?
Can you imagine living in a country where you let kids die because their parents can't afford health are? Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
I can't and anyone rational realizes the USA was never that country. Medicaid and Medicare covered the old, poor, and vulnerable. Employer provided insurance covered the majority of the rest. The ones uncovered largely did so because they didn't want to spend the money to buy an affordable, catastrophic insurance plan which would have prevented anyone from going bankrupt if they got a severe illness.
When someone doesn't have homeowners insurance and their house burns down, we shake our heads, offer sympathy, but blame the individual for sure a stupid decision.
When someone goes bankrupt because they don't have a simple health insurance plan we cry injustice and look for the government to solve our problems.
And as usual, instead of solving problems, the government provides a solution that reduces choice, drives up cost and taxes people. Great solution. Read more
Comment Commented Joseph Zorzin
"nobody in the US is calling for that"- that is, socialized medicine.
I guess ordinary Americans are "nobody" since many ordinary Americans would like socialized medicine. Read more
Comment Commented Chee-Heong Quah
Simple. The question lies in the obligation of parents providing for children the needed insurance when the children are brought to this world. Since babies have not agreed to be brought to this world and to face the risks of being uninsured, the parents should bear all the costs of insurance until the kids reach maturity. If parents cannot afford the insurance for their kids, they should auction off their babies in the market for babies. Otherwise, these parents must face the court of law. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
@ Jeff Frankel - side note. How about you create a job before you call out someone's "unprecedented lack of experience and general incompetence". Whatever Trump's failings, tens of thousands of people have been employed or are employed by his endeavors. Their tax money has gone to fund your salary through all your government "work".
And people wonder why supposed experts are ignored and otherwise held in contempt. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Gotta love the dig at Trump. Can't write an article without snark.
However "incompetent" Trump might be, at least he didn't pass this horrible "healthcare" bill.
Repeal Obamacare because it is a failure that does more harm than good. It was passed without review, it has resulted in increased insurance costs, less options and higher taxes (that's what the penalty really is).
Repeal it, make Medicaid easier to get (helping the most vulnerable), increase HSA contribution limits and remove barriers within the industry (aka regulations). This will reduce the number of uninsured and provide more affordable options for those who lose insurance from this repeal.
On a side note, it is rather amusing to hear people cry about
20MM losing insurance" as if this has been something going on for decades. An entitlement given only 7-8 years ago is treated like a Constitutional Right.
Nothing will happen because Congress is useless and the voting public is addicted to something "free" as long as others pay for it. So we lumber on with this failure in place, on top of countless other government failures, which will only increase national debt until the point where massive tax increases will be the only solution.
Welcome to the USA. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Obamacare was initially attacked because (a) it didn't make health care truly affordable, and (b) the individual mandate seemed like an attack on Americans' freedom.
Well, guess what? Republicans, given the opportunity,
offered a replacement that actually made things worse.
For not only did it not bring down the cost of health care, it made Americans even less free!
If you're a regular American, one of the main threats to your freedom is loss of your job through technological disruption and globalization and therewith the loss of your health insurance. followed by illness, and bankruptcy and family breakdown.
The LAST thing you want, when you're being buffeted by massive forces beyond your control, is legislation that says: "Guess what? You're on your own!" Read more
