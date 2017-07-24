8

لما بقي برنامج أوباماكير على قيد الحياة؟

كامبريدج - منذ إصدار قانون الرعاية الصحية بأسعار معقولة في الولايات المتحدة (ACA) – أو ما يسمى "بأوباماكير" - في عام 2010، وعد الجمهوريون "بإلغائه واستبداله". وبعدما سلمت انتخابات الرئاسة والكونجرس في عام 2016 جميع فروع الحكومة الأمريكية الثلاثة إلى الحزب، فمن المؤكد أن هذا الوعد سيتحقق الآن. ومع ذلك، فقد تعرضت حملة مكافحة أوباماكير لتوها لضربة ساحقة، بسبب رفض بعض أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الجمهوريين التصويت لصالح تشريعات الاستبدال.

وبعد فشلهم، يلوم الجمهوريون الديمقراطيين لرفضهم التعاون على ذلك. لكن لماذا يجب أن يساعد الديمقراطيون على تفكيك أكبر إنجاز تشريعي لهم في العقد الماضي (إن لم يكن لمدة أطول)؟ إن العيوب الرئيسية في أوباماكير ليست، كما قيل، عواقب غير مقصودة لسياسة سيئة التصميم، وبالتالي يجب استبدالها؛ بل إنها تنبع من المطالب الجمهورية.

وعلى أية حال، فالجمهوريين لديهم أغلبية في كلا المجلسين، لذلك هم في الواقع بحاجة إلى دعم الديمقراطيين لتمرير التشريعات. وبالمثل، فإنه لا يمكن لوم غياب خبرة مسبوقة للرئيس دونالد ترامب وعدم كفاءته العامة، لأنه لا غنى عنه لإلغاء العملية واستبدالها.

والحقيقة هي أن اللوم يقع على عاتق الجمهوريين في الكونجرس. فمنذ عام 2010، صوتوا أكثر من 50 مرة لإلغاء قانون الرعاية الصحية. وقد تكون هذه الأصوات رمزية فقط، نظرا لحق الفيتو لدى أوباما؛ ومع ذلك، فإن الحقيقة المذهلة هي أن الجمهوريين لم يحاولوا قط إيجاد بديل في حال أصبح واحد منهم رئيسا يوما ما.

وفي الواقع، لم يتمكنوا من صياغة بديل عملي لأوباماكير، لأن بعضا منهم يرفضون قبول القوانين الأساسية للحساب. ووفقا للتقديرات التي أصدرها مكتب الميزانية في الكونغرس، الذي يحظى بسجل مسار اٍيجابي، فإن التشريع المقترح للرعاية الصحية للجمهوريين قد تسبب في فقدان أكثر من 20 مليون أمريكي للتغطية الصحية. لكن العديد من الجمهوريون ما زالوا يصرون على أنهم يستطيعون تقليص الإنفاق بشكل ما والقضاء على القواعد والمتطلبات، بما في ذلك "التفويض الفردي" (شرط أن يكون لجميع الأميركيين تأمين صحي) الذي يدعم أوباماكير دون التأثير على مستويات التغطية الحالية.

ومن المؤكد أن هناك جمهوريين يقرون بالوقائع. فالدعم يلغي ويستبدل على أي حال: السيناتور المتحرر راند بول من كنتاكي، على سبيل المثال، يعتقد أن فوائد تقليل دور الحكومة في الرعاية الصحية تفوق بطريقة أو بأخرى تكاليف الأمريكيين من ذوي الدخل المنخفض والمتوسط. ويدرك آخرون أن التكاليف غير مقبولة - وهذا هو السبب في رفض الاستبدال المقترح من الجمهوريين - ولكنهم لم يتمكنوا من تقديم أي بديل ذي مصداقية.

منطقيا، يجب أن تكون هناك مجموعة ثالثة من الجمهوريين المعتدلين الذين يعترفون بالحساب، ويجدونه غير مقبول، ويلتزمون سواء بإصلاح أوباماكير أو وضع بعض الخطط الواقعية الأخرى التي يمكن أن توفر تأمين صحي أفضل لعدد أكبر من الأمريكيين. ولسوء الحظ، لا يوجد أحد في هذه الفئة، ربما هناك السيناتور سوزان كولينز من ولاية ماين.

ولكن يوجد سبب آخر أهم يجعل الجمهوريين غير قادرين على إيجاد بديل لأوباماكير: إن قانون الرعاية بأسعار معقولة يرتكز بشكل كبير على أفكارهم الخاصة. وعلى سبيل المثال، فإن الولاية الفردية التي ينتقدون الآن قد وضعت أصلا من قبل مؤسسات الفكر المحافظة التي تسعى إلى وضع نظام عملي للتأمين الصحي الوطني مع أصغر دور ممكن للحكومة. وكان هذا هو محور إصلاح الرعاية الصحية في ماساتشوستس الذي وقعه ميت رومني في عام 2006، عندما كان حاكما للولاية.

إن الولاية الفردية ضرورية لمنع شركات التأمين من التمييز بين أولئك الذين لديهم شروط مسبوقة - وهو بند حتى معارضو أوباماكار يريدون الاحتفاظ به. من غير الممكن من الناحية المالية لشركات التأمين الخاصة تأمين الأشخاص الذين هم بالفعل مرضى أو معرضون لخطر كبير، إذا كان أولئك الذين لا يزالون في صحة جيدة لا يحتاجون الرعاية  على الفور.

هذا لا يعني أن الولايات المتحدة تحتاج إلى نظام كامل للرعاية الصحية الاجتماعية ، حيث تقدم الحكومة مباشرة الرعاية الصحية للجميع (على الرغم من أن البريطانيين مرتبطين بالتأكيد بالخدمة الصحية الوطنية الخاصة بهم). وبالفعل، لا أحد في الولايات المتحدة يدعو إلى ذلك.

وقد اقترح بعض أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ - منهم فيرمونت بيرني ساندرز- نظام دفع واحد. وفي كندا، يوفر نظام تأمين حكومي وتوفير خدمات خاصة مماثل نتائج صحية قوية في جزء صغير من تكلفة النظام الأمريكي. ومع ذلك، في حين أن عدد كبير من الأميركيين قد يدعمون مثل هذا النظام، فإن برنامج دفع واحد يواجه مقاومة قوية من ثلاث مجموعات قوية: صناعة التأمين، والمستهلكين الذين هم سعداء بخططهم الحالية المدفوعة من طرف مشغليهم، والجمهوريون بشكل عام.

ولكن النظام الذي يصفه الكثير من الجمهوريين - وهو مخطط يستند بالكامل على "المسؤولية الشخصية" - غير ممكن. إن النظام الذي كانت عليه الولايات المتحدة قبل أوباماكير لم يستوف هذا المعيار، حيث لم يفرض غير المؤمن عليهم التكاليف فحسب، بل أيضا فُرض على الأمريكيين الآخرين. ومن غير المرجح أن يعاني أولئك الذين ليس لديهم تأمين من أعراض مثل السمنة والإدمان، والسماح بتدهور صحتهم قبل التماس العناية الطبية. قبل أوباماكير، كانت المستشفيات تمرر التكاليف الباهظة لمعالجة للمرضى الآخرين.

ويقتضي نظام المسؤولية الشخصية الحقيقية ألا توفر مهنة الطب الرعاية وهي مجبرة أخلاقيا على تقديمها. ولكنني لم أقابل بعد محافظا في السوق الحرة يحبذ حقا قانونا اتحاديا جديدا يلزم سيارات الإسعاف بترك ضحايا الحوادث على جانب الطريق ما لم يتمكنوا من إثبات التأمين لديهم.

ويكمن الحل لمشاكل الرعاية الصحية في أميركا في الطب الاجتماعي وعدم التدخل. لكن ليس هناك شك في أنه يجب أن يتضمن ركائز ثلاث مثل أوباماكير: الولاية الفردية، وحماية أولئك الذين يمرون بظروف صعبة، ووسيلة لدفع ثمن كل شيء. وعلى الرغم من أن بعض الجمهوريين يظنون خلاف ذلك، فأي حل يقلل من دور الحكومة إلا ويزيد من صفوف غير المؤمن عليهم - وبالتالي يرفع من إجمالي تكاليف الرعاية الصحية.