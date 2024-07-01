mueller53_LUDOVIC MARINAFP via Getty Images_macron Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images
en English

Why Macronism Failed

French President Emmanuel Macron has done himself no favors with his haughty, imperious style. But quite apart from the personal failings of a man who fancies himself a philosopher-king, a centrist project aimed at taking the best from the left and the right was always likely to alienate both sides.

BERLIN – Following his party’s decisive loss to the far-right National Rally in the European Parliament election, French President Emmanuel Macron shocked everyone by dissolving the National Assembly and calling a snap election. He has justified his decision by claiming that an election will “clarify” the political situation, but his compatriots do not share this view.

https://prosyn.org/2Ho81Qa